Hawks' Tyrone Wallace: Returns to parent club
Wallace was recalled by the Hawks ahead of Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Wallace returns to Atlanta after a one-game stint with their G-League affiliate. He's struggled to see the court for the Hawks this season and is averaging just 3.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in 11.7 minutes across 11 games this year.
