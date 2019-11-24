Hawks' Tyrone Wallace: Sent to G League
Wallace was assigned to the G League on Sunday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Wallace hasn't played in two of the last three games, so he'll join College Park ahead of its game Sunday. The 25-year-old is averaging 3.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in 11.7 minutes and figures to rejoin the Hawks before long.
