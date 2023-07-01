The Rockets traded Washington, Usman Garuba, two second-round picks and $1.1 million in cash to the Hawks in exchange for the draft rights to Alpha Kaba on Saturday, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Washington was the 29th overall pick by the Rockets in 2022, so it's surprising to see Houston move on from his so soon. As a rookie, he averaged 4.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14.0 minutes across 31 games.