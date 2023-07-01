The Rockets traded Garuba, TyTy Washington and draft compensation to the Hawks in exchange for the draft rights to Alpha Kaba on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Garuba will have an opportunity to compete for a depth role in the frontcourt for Atlanta. The 21-year-old forward averaged 3.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 12.9 minutes across 75 games in 2022-23.
