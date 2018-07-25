Hawks' Vince Carter: Agrees to one-year deal with Hawks

Carter has agreed to a one-year deal with the Hawks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Carter will spend his 20th season in Atlanta, looking to provide a young team with some veteran leadership and some consistent bench play. Last season, Carter averaged 17.7 minutes over 58 games, which he likely won't exceed with Atlanta as he will turn 41 next season.

