Carter dropped 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), while adding four assists, two rebounds and one block across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 131-123 win over the Timberwolves.

Carter collected a season-high assist total on the night, while hitting 60 percent of his three-point attempts. While Carter won't have these performances every night, he has shown he still has some energy left in the tank to produce on a limited basis.