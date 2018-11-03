Hawks' Vince Carter: Coming off bench Saturday
Carter will come off the bench Saturday against the Heat, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Carter will come off the bench for the first time this season while Omari Spellman gets the start at power forward. In eight games this year, Carter is averaging 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 20.8 minutes.
