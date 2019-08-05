Hawks' Vince Carter: Concluding career in Atlanta
Carter agreed Monday with the Hawks on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The 42-year-old Carter previously announced the 2019-20 season will be his last, so he'll be tasked with serving as mostly a mentor for a young Atlanta squad as he returns to the Hawks for a second consecutive campaign. The upcoming season will be Carter's NBA-record 22nd, surpassing the likes of Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Robert Parish and Kevin Willis. The eight-time All-Star will likely retain a small role in the Atlanta rotation after averaging 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 triples and 1.1 assists in 17.5 minutes per game over his 76 appearances in 2018-19.
