Hawks' Vince Carter: Lands with Atlanta on one-year deal

Carter agreed Wednesday with the Hawks on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Carter will spend his 21st season in Atlanta, looking to provide a young team with some veteran leadership and some consistent bench play. With the Kings in 2017-18, Carter averaged 17.7 minutes over 58 games in Sacramento, but he'll likely see his playing time plunge further as he heads into his age-41 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories