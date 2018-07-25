Hawks' Vince Carter: Lands with Atlanta on one-year deal
Carter agreed Wednesday with the Hawks on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Carter will spend his 21st season in Atlanta, looking to provide a young team with some veteran leadership and some consistent bench play. With the Kings in 2017-18, Carter averaged 17.7 minutes over 58 games in Sacramento, but he'll likely see his playing time plunge further as he heads into his age-41 season.
