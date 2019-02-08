Hawks' Vince Carter: Leads bench with nine points
Carter recorded nine points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), two rebounds and one block across 17 minutes in Thursday's 119-101 loss to the Raptors.
Carter likes to take advantage of his limited run by attacking the basket and launching shots when open, but he just does not possess a big enough role in the Hawks' offense to do consistent damage that will be noteworthy.
