Hawks' Vince Carter: Leads scoring effort
Carter poured in 21 points (7-14 FG, 7-11 3Pt) and collected four rebounds along with an assist and a steal across 26 minutes Monday against Miami.
Carter was impressive from beyond the arc, knocking down a season-best seven treys in a 114-113 loss on the road. After being held to a mere three points in Sunday's matchup with Chicago, he managed to bounce back in a big way. Despite an outstanding performance, Carter is averaging just 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds through 59 games this season.
