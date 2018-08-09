Hawks' Vince Carter: Likely to retire after season
Carter said last week that he's about "90 percent" sure he will retire after the 2018-19 season, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Carter made the announcement shortly after agreeing to a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Hawks in July. After spending the 2017-18 campaign with a rudderless Kings squad, Carter is expected to be a part of another rebuilding outfit in Atlanta during his age-41 season, but the Hawks have informed the veteran swingman that he'll be given a chance to compete for minutes while serving as a mentor for the younger players on the roster. In the event the eight-time All-Star does indeed step away from the game after the upcoming season, Carter said he plans to pursue a broadcasting career.
