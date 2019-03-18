Hawks' Vince Carter: Modest production in loss
Carter produced eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three assists and two steals over 27 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Magic on Sunday.
Carter had a typical stat line in Sunday's performance, though he still played a good allotment of minutes with 27. Carter is only averaging 16.8 minutes per game this season, and his production has been minimal overall with some productive nights mixed in. No longer able to penetrate effectively or get to his spot the way he used to, Carter has relied heavily on the three-ball this season. He's drained at least two three-pointers in all but two of his 24 double-digit scoring efforts this season.
