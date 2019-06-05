Hawks' Vince Carter: Next season will be his last
Carter plans to retire following the 2019-20 season, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
A free agent this summer, Carter noted that he'll give the Hawks the first chance of bringing him back for his age 42 season. Last season with Atlanta, he saw 17.5 minutes per night, averaging 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He'll likely play a similar role with whatever team he lands on next season. Carter has made two All-NBA teams, has played the fifth-most games in NBA history and is 20th in scoring all-time.
