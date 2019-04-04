Hawks' Vince Carter: Off injury report
Carter (rest) is off the injury report for Friday's matchup against the Magic, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.
Carter got the second half of a back-to-back set off Wednesday against the 76ers, but he'll be in action Friday. Since March 1, he's averaging 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.8 minutes.
