Carter (rest) is off the injury report for Friday's matchup against the Magic, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

Carter got the second half of a back-to-back set off Wednesday against the 76ers, but he'll be in action Friday. Since March 1, he's averaging 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.8 minutes.

