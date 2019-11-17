Hawks' Vince Carter: Out again Sunday
Carter (personal) will not play Sunday against the Lakers, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.
The veteran will miss a fifth straight game while he deals with a personal matter. It's unclear when the team expects to have Carter back, but he should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
