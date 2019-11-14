Hawks' Vince Carter: Out again Thursday
Carter (personal) was ruled out for Thursday's game at Phoenix, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Carter will miss his third straight contest due to personal reasons. There's no official timeline for his return, though his next chance to play will be Saturday against the Clippers.
