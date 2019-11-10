Hawks' Vince Carter: Out for personal reasons
Carter is out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to personal reasons, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It's unclear if this will mark a one-game or multi-game absence for the veteran. In his absence, DeAndre' Bembry, Cam Reddish and Jabari Parker could see increased usage.
