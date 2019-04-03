Carter is out for rest Wednesday against the 76ers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Carter started and played 28 minutes Tuesday, so coach Lloyd Pierce will opt to keep the veteran on the sidelines on the second half of a back-to-back set. With Taurean Prince (foot) and Alex Len (foot) both questionable, we could see a lot of Justin Anderson, DeAndre' Bembry and Kent Bazemore.