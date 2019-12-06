Hawks' Vince Carter: Plays 11 minutes on Wednesday
Carter scored two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and blocked a shot in a 130-118 defeat to Brooklyn on Wednesday night.
Carter's sole basket came from a slick turnaround fadeaway in the first quarter. Though Carter is averaging 14.9 minutes played, impressive for a 42-year-old, he doesn't offer much value with his 4.9 points per game and 34.1 percent shooting from the field.
