Carter had three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, and one steal in 12 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 win over the Bulls.

Carter suffered a bruised knee in Friday's loss to the Bulls but was able to give it a go in Sunday's rematch. The 42-year-old veteran was coming off two straight double-digit scoring performances, but he's not a viable option outside of the deepest formats.