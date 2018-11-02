Hawks' Vince Carter: Plays 16 minutes in Thursday's loss
Carter had three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, and one block in 16 minutes during Thursday's 146-115 loss to the Kings.
Carter continues to hold down a starting spot, and he has reached double figures in scoring in four of eight appearances. However, Carter is best reserved for use in the very deepest leagues.
