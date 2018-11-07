Carter contributed seven points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two steals, two blocks, one rebound, and one assist in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 loss to the Hornets.

Carter filled up the box score in this his second straight game coming off the bench. His minutes have remained about the same despite sliding into a reserve role, while he managed season highs in steals and blocks on Tuesday and has shot the lights out these last two tilts. With that being said, the 41-year-old veteran is merely a dart throw in daily leagues.