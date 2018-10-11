Carter contributed three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 130-127 win over the Spurs.

Carter joined the starting five as the Hawks chose to play small with John Collins (ankle) out. The 40-year-old veteran is merely a dart throw in fantasy, regardless of role, at this stage of his career.

