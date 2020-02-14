Hawks' Vince Carter: Poor scoring efforts of late
Carter notched three points during Wednesday's 127-105 loss at the Cavaliers.
Carter has posted single-scoring efforts in three straight games and while he has logged double-digit minutes in 10 of his last 12 outings off the bench, that hasn't translated to decent scoring figures. The veteran is averaging just 6.3 points per game on 39.7 shooting from the field during that stretch, and he shouldn't have a lot of upside even if the deepest formats.
