Hawks' Vince Carter: Probable Sunday
Carter is probable Sunday against the Cavaliers due to a jammed finger, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Carter is dealing with a relatively minor injury. He is expected to play, but his status should be updated after Sunday's shootaround.
