Carter collected 14 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 124-108 loss to the Raptors.

Carter continues to get limited minutes and opportunity off the Hawks' bench due to his age, but Wednesday night marked something more than just another game for Carter. He was able to slam home a dunk with no time left in the fourth quarter to reach the 25,000-point milestone for his career. He is just the 22nd player in NBA history to accomplish the feat.