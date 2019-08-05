Carter has agreed to a deal to return to the Hawks next season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

By striking a deal with the Hawks on Monday, there will be one more go-around for the veteran forward next year. It'll be Carter's 22nd season in the league, a feat that no other NBA player could attest to. Though not much of a fantasy commodity anymore if any, the 42-year-old will likely serve as a mentor for what will be the youngest roster in the league next season in Atlanta.