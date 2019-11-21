Hawks' Vince Carter: Returns from five-game absence
Carter (personal) played 24 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Hawks' 135-127 loss to the Bucks, finishing with 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two assists and one rebound.
In his return from a five-game absence due to a personal matter, Carter surprisingly held a high-volume role off the bench, as his 13 shot attempts were five more than his top total in any other game this season. He shouldn't be counted on to deliver double-digit points on a regular basis, but the veteran looks like he'll hold down a spot in the rotation for now as the backup power forward behind Jabari Parker.
