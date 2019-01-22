Carter played seven minutes and contributed zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist Monday in the Hawks' 122-103 loss to the Magic.

Carter has played fewer than 10 minutes in the past two games, as the loosened restrictions on Taurean Prince's playing time has seemed to hurt him the most. With the rebuilding Hawks expected to prioritize the development of their younger players throughout the second half of the season, it's rather unlikely that Carter will recapture the consistent 20-plus-minute role he held back in October.