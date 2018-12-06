Hawks' Vince Carter: Scores 13 points
Carter contributed 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 21 minutes Wednesday against the Wizards.
After failing to crack the rotation in three of the past five games, Carter played 21 minutes and generated solid, if modest, contributions Wednesday. With Taurean Prince (ankle) set to miss at least three weeks, Carter may see a mild bump in his minute load, although at this point in his career he can't be counted on for consistent production and shouldn't be considered a viable fantasy asset in most formats.
