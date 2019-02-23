Carter totaled 16 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and an assist over 16 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Pistons on Friday.

The 21-year vet showed why he still takes the court, producing 16 points in just 16 minutes and draining a trio of threes. He was seen jawing with Blake Griffin shortly before Griffin was ejected in the third quarter, so it's possible Carter had some extra motivation in Friday's game, though nights like this are outliers rather than the norm for Carter these days.