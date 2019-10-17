Hawks' Vince Carter: Scores 17 points in 23 minutes
Carter finished with 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt) and four rebounds in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 100-96 win over the Knicks.
Carter can still stretch the floor offensively with his shot, though he did commit four turnovers and four fouls. He can still put together a decent stat line from time to time, but Carter is best reserved for use in the deepest formats heading into his final year.
More News
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...