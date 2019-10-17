Carter finished with 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt) and four rebounds in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 100-96 win over the Knicks.

Carter can still stretch the floor offensively with his shot, though he did commit four turnovers and four fouls. He can still put together a decent stat line from time to time, but Carter is best reserved for use in the deepest formats heading into his final year.