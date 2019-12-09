Carter had 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3PT), two assists, one rebound and one block in 20 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 122-107 win at Charlotte.

Carter reached the 20-minute plateau for the second time this season, and scored in double figures just for the third time. The veteran small forward might not have much left in the tank, but he can still produce when given enough minutes. Unfortunately, that won't be enough to make him fantasy relevant unless he can see a drastic uptick on his playing time moving forward.