Hawks' Vince Carter: Seven points off bench
Carter tallied seven points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3PT) and one rebound in Tuesday's 112-97 loss to the Heat.
Carter has not played well to open up his 22nd season. The 42-year-old has not shot efficiently, only making 33.3 percent of his field goals and a dreadful 7.7 percent from three. It's likely young players such as Kevin Huerter and Tyrone Wallace will continue to scrounge minutes away from the veteran, however the injury to Trae Young (ankle) could end up keeping Carter around as a role player in the Hawks' rotation, if only for a few games.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...