Carter tallied seven points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3PT) and one rebound in Tuesday's 112-97 loss to the Heat.

Carter has not played well to open up his 22nd season. The 42-year-old has not shot efficiently, only making 33.3 percent of his field goals and a dreadful 7.7 percent from three. It's likely young players such as Kevin Huerter and Tyrone Wallace will continue to scrounge minutes away from the veteran, however the injury to Trae Young (ankle) could end up keeping Carter around as a role player in the Hawks' rotation, if only for a few games.