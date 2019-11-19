Hawks' Vince Carter: Spotted back at practice
Carter (personal) participated in Tuesday's practice, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Carter hasn't taken the court since Nov. 8 due to a personal matter, but it's a positive sign that he was back in the gym with his team Tuesday. His availability for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee remains a mystery, however.
