Hawks' Vince Carter: Starting Wednesday vs. Spurs
Carter will start Wednesday's preseason contest against the Spurs, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Carter will be drawing the start over Omari Spellman. Coach Lloyd Pierce may be looking for some veteran direction in the starting unit.
