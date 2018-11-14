Carter contributed 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 17 minutes in the Hawks' 110-103 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.

The ageless one did it again, checking in as the Hawks bench's second-highest scorer on the night while remaining highly active on the boards as well. Carter's rebounding total was actually a season high, while his point total was his second highest of the campaign. The 41-year-old's contributions will naturally fluctuate from game to game, but nights like Tuesday when he flashes a hot hand from distance always offer the promise of a strong return.