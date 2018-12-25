Carter tallied 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes Sunday in the Hawks' 98-95 win over the Pistons.

More minutes were up for grabs in the frontcourt with John Collins (ankle) sidelined, with Carter representing one of the main beneficiaries. The veteran led all Hawks bench players in minutes and established a new season-high scoring all, but he'll see his prominence in the rotation take a hit once Collins and Taurean Prince (ankle) are available to play again.