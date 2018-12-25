Hawks' Vince Carter: Submits season-best scoring line
Carter tallied 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes Sunday in the Hawks' 98-95 win over the Pistons.
More minutes were up for grabs in the frontcourt with John Collins (ankle) sidelined, with Carter representing one of the main beneficiaries. The veteran led all Hawks bench players in minutes and established a new season-high scoring all, but he'll see his prominence in the rotation take a hit once Collins and Taurean Prince (ankle) are available to play again.
More News
-
Hawks' Vince Carter: Scores 13 points•
-
Hawks' Vince Carter: Reaches historic milestone•
-
Hawks' Vince Carter: Stuffs stat sheet off bench•
-
Hawks' Vince Carter: Plays 23 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hawks' Vince Carter: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Hawks' Vince Carter: Plays 16 minutes in Thursday's loss•
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...