Carter put up eight points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, and three steals in 14 minutes during Friday's 120-110 preseason loss to the Grizzlies.

Carter looked as spritely as you would expect a 40-year-old to look in Friday's preseason clash, even managing to record three steals to go with a pair of triples. Carter, in what will likely be his final NBA season, is going to provide the young squad with some veteran leadership but could also see some playing time in certain games. His fantasy value has all but disappeared with his ceiling being very low. He is not worth owning basically anywhere but is worth watching as his impressive career comes to an end.