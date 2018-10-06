Hawks' Vince Carter: Three steals in Friday's loss
Carter put up eight points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, and three steals in 14 minutes during Friday's 120-110 preseason loss to the Grizzlies.
Carter looked as spritely as you would expect a 40-year-old to look in Friday's preseason clash, even managing to record three steals to go with a pair of triples. Carter, in what will likely be his final NBA season, is going to provide the young squad with some veteran leadership but could also see some playing time in certain games. His fantasy value has all but disappeared with his ceiling being very low. He is not worth owning basically anywhere but is worth watching as his impressive career comes to an end.
More News
-
Hawks' Vince Carter: Likely to retire after season•
-
Hawks' Vince Carter: Lands with Atlanta on one-year deal•
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Wraps up 20th season impressively•
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Plans to return next season•
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Just three points in win•
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Coming off bench Friday vs. Grizzlies•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.