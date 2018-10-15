Carter will start Wednesday's season opener against the Knicks,Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With John Collins (ankle) temporarily sidelined, the veteran will enter the starting five on the wing as the Hawks go with a more small-ball-oriented lineup to begin the season. While the 41-year-old was a decent contributor in 58 games for the Kings last season, at this point in his career he's more of a placeholder than anything else and won't be relevant in nearly any fantasy formats. Once Collins returns to action, Carter will presumably slide into a reserve role.