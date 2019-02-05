Carter totaled 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two assists and two steals across 16 minutes in the Hawks' win over the Wizards on Monday.

After averaging 8.6 minutes per game in his last five contests, Carter played 16 productive minutes in Monday's win. His playing time increased with John Collins (facial laceration) out for the entire second half, and the 42-year old showed why he's still on an NBA roster. He was feeling it from deep, sinking four three-balls and shooting an impressive 75.0 percent from the floor. Carter's value is tied to Collins' health and if the former doesn't miss any time, Carter should be avoided in most every format.