Carter produced 21 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 111-108 victory over the Cavaliers.

Carter turned back the hands of time Saturday, dropping a season-high 21 points in the victory over the Cavaliers. This was only the second time Carter has scored in double-digits in his last seven games and despite this nostalgic performance, he can be safely left on the waivers in most formats.