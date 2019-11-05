Hawks' Vince Carter: Will be backup power forward
Carter will serve as the Hawks' backup power forward Tuesday against the Spurs, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
With John Collins suspended, the Hawks will be forced to shuffle the rotation for the next two months. For now, Jabari Parker will move into the starting lineup, with Carter set to see backup minutes at the four. Coach Lloyd Pierce also noted that De'Andre Hunter and, potentially, Bruno Fernando will also be options at power forward.
