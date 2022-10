Krejci will be available to play Thursday against the Bucks in their preseason matchup in Abu Dhabi, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Krejci looks to be fully recovered from a knee surgery he underwent in April. Last season he averaged 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27.4 minutes across 24 games for the Thunder as a rookie. After being traded to the Hawks, Krejci will attempt to earn his spot in the rotation.