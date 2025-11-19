Krejci produced nine points (3-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 loss to the Pistons.

Krejci moved into the starting lineup for the first time this season, replacing Zaccharie Risacher, who was ruled out due to a hip injury. While he did manage to log a season-high 36 minutes, it would appear as though his hot shooting has come to a temporary end. He has now scored 16 points in total over his past two games, going 6-for-16 from the floor.