Krejci (shoulder) will travel with the G League's College Park Skyhawks and this week and could be available for games Wednesday and Thursday versus the Grand Rapids Drive.

The two-way player hasn't made an appearance for the Hawks or the Skyhawks since Dec. 29 due to a left shoulder subluxation, but he appears to be closing in on a return to game action. Even once the injury is firmly in the rear-view mirror, Krejci likely won't be included in the NBA rotation, so he could stick around in the G League beyond this week.