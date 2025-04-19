Krejci provided zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in eight minutes during Friday's 123-114 overtime Play-In Game loss to the Heat.

Krejci was the only Hawks player to play but not log double-digit minutes in Friday's Play-In Game loss. The 24-year-old guard missed a significant chunk of time due to an adductor injury but still managed to make 57 regular-season appearances, including 16 starts. Across Krejci's 57 regular-season outings, he averaged 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 20.2 minutes.