Krejci recorded 20 points (6-10 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT) across 18 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 152-150 loss to Chicago.

The fifth-year wing delivered some instant offense once again from the second unit Sunday, although he provided essentially no other production outside of his long-range shooting. It's the fourth time in 26 games this season Krejci has scored at least 20 points, and the fifth time in the last seven games he's drained multiple three-pointers -- a stretch in which he's averaging 11.9 points, 3.1 threes, 2.3 boards, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.7 minutes per contest.