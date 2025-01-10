Krejci posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes during Thursday's 123-115 loss to the Suns.

The 24-year-old started in his third consecutive contest with Jalen Johnson (shoulder) sidelined, during which Krejci delivered a productive performance. In that three-game span, Krejci has averaged 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 25.3 minutes per contest. The swingman has seen significant playing time when injuries have popped up for the club, though he's not guaranteed to receive consistent minutes when Johnson returns.